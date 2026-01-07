Chef Kunal Kapur on social media food trends: No food is inherently unhealthy

New Delhi, Jan 7 Renowned chef Kunal Kapur, who is returning to the new season of “MasterChef India”, believes the frenzy around social media food trends often confuses people more than it helps them.

Talking about how social media confuses people about snacking on healthy and unhealthy food, Kunal told IANS: “What has happened is that everyone is consuming social media at a very rapid pace and continuously.”

“Food is one of those verticals that constantly appears on your social media feed, with people claiming that certain foods are healthy, others are not, that a particular food suits you, or that a specific ingredient is a ‘superfood’. Some of these claims are true, while others cannot really be vouched for.”

For Kunal, health isn’t just about what you eat.

“But there is a simple principle you need to understand: health is not just a function of what you eat, it also depends on how you eat, how you cook your food, when you eat it, and in what quantity.”

“Additionally, your body type may be better suited for certain dishes, and eating the same food as someone with a different body type may not be ideal.”

The celebrity chef also emphasized that no food should be considered unhealthy.

“To elaborate further, no food is inherently unhealthy. We often label something “unhealthy” just because it contains a lot of ghee or butter—but every food provides nutrition; that is its purpose.”

The chef blames it on lifestyle choices.

“What makes food unhealthy is our lifestyle choices. If we have a sedentary lifestyle, don’t move much, and don’t burn calories, then calorie-dense foods may not be good for us.”

Kunal encouraged people to experiment with recipes they see online, but to always judge for themselves what works.

“So, unless you have a specific body condition that restricts certain foods, all foods can be healthy. You just need to remember this equation: you have to burn what you eat, and that is key to healthy living.”

“Try out what you see on social media, and then share your reaction in the comments on whether it was right or wrong for others to follow,” he added.

MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

