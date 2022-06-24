Chef Vikas Khanna launches 'phygital' NFT collection of his book 'Sacred Foods of India'

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna has collaborated with NFT marketplace Akshaya.io and launched his first 'phygital' limited-edition book 'Sacred Foods of India', in Dubai on Thursday.

The term 'phygital' implies that the book will be available to purchase in both physical and NFT formats. Its first unit has been bought by Mr Sanjeh Raja from ICCA (international Centre of Culinary) at a price of USD 50000.

'Sacred Foods of India' brings recipes of prasad and foods served at various holy places around the country. Starting from June 25, it can be ordered from the Akshaya website, and the NFT of the book will be minted immediately along with its "digital twin".

This twin will be connected to the physical book itself and is unique to the owner of the physical copy. Further, the platform allows users to buy using their crypto wallet or any form of fiat currency.

This purchase will authenticate the originality of this limited-edition work, and ownership of the asset cannot be duplicated in any form.

'Sacred Foods of India' is a tribute to the culture and heritage of India with eight years of meticulous work from Chef Vikas. It's a one-of-a-kind limited-edition luxury and a rare collectable asset with Rare Gemstones, Swarovski crystals and embellished with gold gilding.

The book comes in creatively engineered Walnut and Maple wooden boxes or highly limited edition (only 2) of pure Sandalwood boxes, acquired with official Indian Government Certifications.

The paper used has been acquired from special sources from Italy and will last for generations. It has also been treated with embossed knurling to give that canvas painting feel. Vegetable ink sourced from Japan is used for printing the scripts. Even the glue used is vegetable glue, researched and developed in Germany.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io said, "Starting today, World is going to witness a new evolution in the digital space! And we are happy to partner with a 'Brand' by himself, Vikas Khanna, to create NFTs of his greatest work to date. Web 3.0 will transform the way in which enthusiasts of unique collectibles will engage with him. Considering Chef Vikas Khanna's popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes. We are very excited as the first sandalwood phygital unit of the book is sold at USD 50000. What a great Start! "

"In these fast-changing times when the world of internet is metamorphosing into the future rapidly, it is important we take the big leap forward. 'Sacred Foods of India' is very dear to my heart, and I wish this will be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion. I am happy to be associated with Akshaya.io, World's first 'Phygital' platform, which will enhance user experience by generations. The clarity in vision of those behind Akshaya.io makes me believe, together we are going to create a great asset via this launch. I welcome one and all to be a part of my journey, as I take a giant vault into the new age of internet," added Chef Vikas Khanna.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets using which one can trade across products, including online-only assets. An NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded. Metaverse, NFT combined with other advanced tools is Web 3.0 transformation which the World has started to experience.

This is the first-ever collaboration for Chef Vikas Khanna with a Web 3.0 enterprise, and in the times ahead, there is a possibility he can create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works and creations.

( With inputs from ANI )

