Chef Vikas Khanna reveals emotional moment with Shah Rukh Khan at 'Bungalow' restaurant

New York [US], December 11 : Renowned celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently hosted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a special celebration at his New York restaurant, Bungalow.

The event was a momentous occasion for both the chef and the actor, as they shared heartfelt conversations about life, legacy, and their shared connection to Indian culture.

The luxurious Bungalow, which opened in March 2024, has already made a significant impact in the NYC dining scene, offering an innovative twist on traditional Indian cuisine and has recently won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

Since its inauguration, the restaurant has become a favourite destination for some of India's biggest stars, including Mukesh Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, and now, Shah Rukh Khan.

Chef Vikas, whose culinary expertise and vision for modern Indian fine dining have earned him widespread acclaim, shared his joy at hosting the superstar.

In an emotional reflection, Khanna revealed that Shah Rukh's visit left him deeply grateful and honoured.

In a heartfelt social media post, Chef Vikas Khanna shared a beautiful throwback picture from the day and expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh, whom he regards as a lifelong hero.

Khanna recounted how, as a young boy, he would watch SRK's films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) with his sister, and how the actor's charisma, confidence, compassion, and friendship left an indelible impression on him.

"SRK has been my hero for many reasons," Chef Vikas Khanna wrote, adding "His voice, his persona, and the way he treats everyone with respecthe is a true icon."

He added that hosting his idol at Bungalow and serving him his culinary creations was a moment he would cherish forever.

"To hold back my tears, I looked up at the glass ceiling and saw the clear crescent of the moon watching over me," Khanna shared, capturing the emotion of the moment.

My life revolves around 3 people - BK SK SRK My Maa, Sanjeev Kapoor & The King. When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to cinema everyday to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His… pic.twitter.com/8NvjdOg9BD — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 10, 2024

During their meeting, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a touching message with the chef. "Bungalow represents us. Our parents, our ancestors, our India," Chef Vikas Khanna revealed.

Chef Vikas Khanna, who has become a household name through his culinary shows and global initiatives, including his role as a judge on MasterChef India, continues to break boundaries.

On December 10, he took to his Instagram handle, shared his picture with the Tricolor and wrote, "260 days of Bungalow and today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. While I've previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister."

He added, "This is just the beginning. We will work harder & harder everyday to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality."

The comment section of his post is filled with congratulatory wishes.

"Happy tears... immmmmmmense love to you chef," a netizen wrote.

"Heartiest congratulations," another wrote.

Set in the bustling culinary hub of New York, Bungalow has managed to become an audience favourite in a short span of time. It was opened in March 2024.

Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying enjoying the restaurant's culinary delights.

Priyanka shared a glimpse of the restaurant and thanked the chef for offering her a taste of home. She visited the Indian restaurant with her husband Nick Jonas, manager Anjula Acharia, and friends.

Vikas Khanna's culinary journey is truly inspiring. From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to becoming a chef who introduced Indian cuisine to the United States and cooked for people like Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Dalai Lama, Khanna has reached several milestones in the world of cooking.

