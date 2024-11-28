Chennai Family Court Grants Divorce to Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth; Couple Officially Separate After 18 Years

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth have officially ended their marriage, with the Chennai Family Welfare Court finalizing their divorce earlier this week. The judgment, reportedly confirmed on November 27, followed the couple's appearance before the court earlier this month, where they reaffirmed their mutual decision to separate.

The duo initially announced their separation in early 2022 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Married in a grand ceremony in Chennai in 2004, Dhanush and Aishwarya released a joint statement at the time, emphasizing their decision to part ways amicably while prioritizing personal growth.

They also assured their commitment to co-parenting their sons, Yatra and Lingaa, stressing that their children's well-being would remain a shared responsibility despite their separation.