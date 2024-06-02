Cher breaks silence on beau Alexander's altercation with Travis Scott at Cannes party

Washington [US], June 2 : Singer Cher, has expressed her unwavering support for her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, after he was involved in a physical altercation with rapper Travis Scott at a Cannes party late last month.

The incident occurred at nightclub owner Richie Akiva's 'THE AFTER' party, which took place amid the Cannes Film Festival, as confirmed by People magazine.

In her first public statement regarding the altercation, Cher took to social media platform X to convey her sentiments.

She wrote, "I'm Proud of Alexander," highlighting her solidarity with Edwards despite the confrontation.

Addressing the altercation directly, Cher emphasized that Edwards did not initiate the fight, stating, "He Didn't Start The fight against 2 Men,... He finished it, Gotta Love Him."

The statement echoes her unwavering support for her partner in the face of controversy.

The altercation, which was captured on film by an onlooker, reportedly occurred when Edwards' friend Tyga and Travis Scott were both on stage behind a DJ booth.

Footage from the night shows Scott and Edwards exchanging punches near the booth, although the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, as per People magazine.

Notably, both Scott and Tyga have connections to Kylie Jenner, with Scott being the father of her two children and Tyga having dated her previously.

Despite the incident, Cher has stood by Edwards, affirming her support for him publicly.

Edwards himself has acknowledged Cher's support, confirming that she stands by him following the viral altercation.

In an interview with TMZ, he referenced lyrics from a song by Future and Metro Boomin to underscore their unity, stating, "Like Future say, 'Whatever I'm with, my bi**h with it, too."

Cher and Edwards' relationship, which began in late 2022, has defied expectations and garnered attention for its unconventional beginnings.

Despite initial scepticism, Cher has spoken openly about her affection for Edwards, emphasizing the joy and fulfilment he brings into her life.

