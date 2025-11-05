Cher calls her career similar to "bumper car," emphasises on staying authentic

Washington DC [US], November 5 : Music icon Cher reflected on her decades-long career during a CBS Mornings interview on November 4, likening it to a "bumper car" that pivots when it hits obstacles. She emphasised staying authentic to herself and her fans, never feeling the need to reinvent her image, while discussing her memoir, upcoming projects, and relationship with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

The 79-year-old singer shared her thoughts on her life and career during her recent interview.

When asked if she constantly thinks about reinventing herself, Cher responded, "No, no, no," adding that she has "never reinvented" herself, not for a single moment, and has always remained true to herself. "I was popular or I wasn't popular, but I've always been exactly who I am," she said.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose career began in 1965 with the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher, has successfully traversed multiple genres, including rock, pop, disco, R&B, soul, and country rock. Cher highlighted the importance of maintaining honesty with her fans, noting that she turns down offers that could compromise that trust.

Cher also spoke about her book, Cher: The Memoir, upcoming projects, including a second memoir, and her gelato business "Cherlato." Sharing one of her favourite quotes, she said, "I'm not Cher. I'm just a woman who works," reflecting the mindset that has guided her throughout her career.

On her personal life, Cher revealed her relationship with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 39, whom she has been seeing for three years. Age is no barrier, she said, adding that they "laugh all the time" and that Edwards is "one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

