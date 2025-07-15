Cher stuns everyone with her look at concert in Rome

Washington DC [US], July 15 : Singer and actress Cher has starred in a Dolce and Gabbana's multi-day Alta Moda event in Rome with a fashion-filled performance, reported People.

She stunned everyone with her gorgeous looks.

In the video shared on YouTube, the singer began the concert, opting for a blonde wig styled with waves. She paired her bleached tresses with an army green jumpsuit, layered under a sparkly corset, as reported by the outlet.

In the middle of the show, Cher returned with her famous black tresses. Her two other outfit changes consisted of flared pants and a red corset bodice attached to black lace sleeves and a ruffled train, as well as a black bedazzled catsuit that she wore to close out her performance, reported People.

Cher took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures from the night, with the caption, "A little Rome moment."

According to Dolce & Gabbana, the Alta Moda event is a multi-day "exclusive celebration of culture, music, cinema, fashion and art" centred around their couture brands, which spans across Alta Moda, the men's Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria, the house's collection of high jewellery," reported People.

Cher's performance was filled with "one iconic track after another filled the air, bringing the venue to life and delighting guests," reported People.

"A true icon of music, culture, and cinema, Cher took the stage with her legendary voice, adding a wave of emotion to an already unforgettable atmosphere," the company continued.

Cher's most recent red carpet appearance was at New York City's 2025 Tribeca Film Festival to support Mariska Hargitay's documentary, My Mom Jayne, according to People.

