Chhaava Controversy: Maratha Outfit Objects to Vicky Kaushal's Dance Sequence Ahead of Film’s Release

Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical drama, Chhaava, which chronicles the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has sparked controversy ahead of its February 2025 release. A particular scene in the recently unveiled trailer featuring Kaushal and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively, has attracted criticism from the Maratha organization Sambhaji Brigade.

The group has raised concerns over a dance sequence, arguing that it diminishes the dignity of the revered Maratha king. They have demanded the removal of the scene, stating that while they appreciate the attempt to bring the story of Sambhaji Maharaj to the screen, the portrayal in the dance sequence is disrespectful.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is set during the Maratha Empire and tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign, starting with his coronation in 1681 and his fierce resistance against the Mughal Empire.The film also features Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, alongside Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has scored the music for the film.As of now, the filmmakers have not addressed the concerns raised by the Sambhaji Brigade. Chhaava is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

