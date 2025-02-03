Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Calls It His Biggest Honour

The film 'Chhaava' has attracted attention following the release of its trailer, which received mixed reactions from viewers. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai. In an interview with Lokmatfilmy, Kaushal shared his experience of portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal mentioned that he frequently asked director Laxman Utekar about the differences between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Utekar described Shivaji as being similar to Lord Shri Ram, while he portrayed Sambhaji as having the qualities of a lion. This strong connection and Shivaji's significant influence on Sambhaji's life are evident throughout the film. Utekar highlighted that Shivaji Maharaj's impact was felt by Sambhaji even during the hardships he faced from Aurangzeb in his final moments.

Kaushal also expressed his pride in playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, stating that recognition for this role is the greatest honor. He acknowledged the challenge of gaining the audience's trust with each character he plays, underlining the responsibility that accompanies such roles. Although he appreciates being recognized as Vicky Kaushal, he finds even greater joy in being identified through his characters.