Chhattisgarh govt announces 2-day mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced state mourning for two days in honour of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away early today.

The national flag will fly at half- mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer.

No entertainment/cultural programmes will be organised at the government level. Due to the state mourning, there will be no cultural programmes of any kind in the Science College ground of Raipur this evening.

Earlier, the Centre decided to accord a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday.

"During State Mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

