Chhavi Mittal undergoes '6-hour-long successful surgery for breast cancer

Chhavi Mittal who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, has successfully battled the disease. The actor underwent a '6-hour-long' surgery for the same and is now free of the disease. Chhavi Hussein took to her IG handle and shared a picture of herself from the hospital and penned an emotional note about waking up cancer free. She started her note on how she visualized her breasts being perfectly healthy and wrote, "When the anesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!

The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. "Taking about the pain after the surgery and thanking her fans for their continuous prayers and messages, Chhavi continued. "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet. "At the end of her note, Chhavi thanked her husband, Mohit Hussein for being equally strong and sticking to her throughout her cancer journey. Revealing that she doesn't want to see a drop of tear in his eyes again, the beautiful actress announced herself cancer-free and concluded her note. Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She has two kids with Mohit Hussein - Arham and Areeza.