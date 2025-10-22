'Chicago P.D.' star Patrick John Flueger takes sudden break from show for personal reasons

New York [US], October 22 : Chicago P.D. actor Patrick John Flueger, best known for playing Officer Adam Ruzek, is taking a short break from the popular NBC drama due to personal reasons, according to PEOPLE.

A source confirmed to the magazine that the 41-year-old actor plans to return later this season.

Flueger has been part of Chicago P.D. since 2014 and has become a fan favourite for his role as Ruzek. His character's relationship with Detective Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, has been one of the central storylines of the show. The couple tied the knot in the season 12 finale and share an adopted daughter, Makayla, in the series.

Squerciati once told PEOPLE that her bond with Flueger extends beyond the screen. "Patty and I have great chemistry, and he's my best friend in the whole world." The actress added that he is "truly is one of my closest friends."

"I think that that chemistry just shows and we love working together," Squerciati added.

Speaking about their characters' wedding, she added, "I wanted the classic wedding. I'm glad it was in a church. I'm glad it was a real wedding. They deserve it." The episode marked the first formal wedding in the show's history.

Flueger's sudden absence follows a similar situation with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, who took a break last year to deal with a personal matter and returned to the series after 10 months.

Kinney, who has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide since 2012, also appeared with Flueger in a special One Chicago crossover episode earlier this year that brought together characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med after a major explosion storyline.

