'Chicken Shop Date' host Amelia Dimoldenberg to interview F1 racers in new series 'Passenger Princess'

Washington DC [US], October 8 : Following the celebration of a decade of her popular celebrity interview show 'Chicken Shop Date', host Amelia Dimoldenberg is getting behind the wheel for a new series with Formula 1 titled 'Passenger Princess'.

Dimz Inc., Dimoldenberg's creative studio and production company, has partnered with Formula 1 on the original four-part weekly series, which will be distributed via her YouTube channel on Wednesdays, reported Variety.

Launching October 15, 'Passenger Princess' will see Dimoldenberg learn to drive from the ultimate instructors: Formula 1 racers.

The host, Amelia Dimoldenberg, shared the promo of the show in which she was seen learning to drive while interviewing the F1 drivers.

She shared the show on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The episodes filmed at this year's Belgian Grand Prix will blend Dimoldenberg's signature off-beat interview style with the fast-paced world of Formula 1, "resulting in an unforgettable mix of comedy and candid conversation as she embarks on the pursuit of a driving license," according to a press release, as quoted by Variety.

The drivers joining Dimoldenberg on "Passenger Princess" include George Russell, Ollie Bearman, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz as per the promo of the show.

"My dream has always been to tell stories and work with great collaborators, so I'm proud to be working with such an iconic and recognised brand as F1 on this latest original series," Dimoldenberg said as quoted by Variety.

"Although I don't know how to drive, I'm excited to put my well-established passenger and interviewing skills to good use," added Dimoldenberg.

The series marks the host, producer and writer's latest expansion into the entertainment and branded world.

The host Amelia Dimoldenberg's 'Chicken Shop Date' is a British YouTube interview show that is one of the popular shows on the internet.

The show features celebrity interviews that are framed as dates in a local chicken shop.

