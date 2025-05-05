‘Chidiya’ starring Vinay Pathak, Amrutha Subhash showcases resilience of 2 brothers of putting up their court

Mumbai, May 5 The upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, which stars Vinay Pathak, Amrutha Subhash, Inaamulhaq and Brijendra Kala, follows two spirited brothers, who transform a discarded junkyard into a makeshift badminton court. The official poster of the film was also unveiled on Monday.

The film is set in a Mumbai chawl, and is written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, and is a quiet tribute to the invisible battles children fight to keep their dreams alive. With only imagination, hope, and the help of their mother and community, they chase a dream far bigger than their circumstances.

Talking about the film, director Mehran Amrohi said, “‘Chidiya’ is a love letter to childhood, it is a film about dreaming with your eyes open, especially when life tells you not to. It’s a celebration of those forgotten by the city, but never by their own imagination. This film is a quiet reminder that hope is never out of date”.

The film, which also stars child actors Svar Kamble, Ayush Pathak and Hetal Gada, was completed nearly a decade ago and has travelled across international festivals, quietly winning hearts.

It was screened at festivals in Czech Republic (Zlin IFF), The Netherlands (Cinekid), The USA (SAIFF), Russia (Spirit of Fire IFF), Iran (IFF for Children and Adults) and beyond. Like a memory that grows richer with time, the film arrives now with quiet confidence, like a bird that waited for the sky to clear.

The music for the film is composed by Shailendra Barve, with distribution by Reliance Entertainment.

Smiley Films, in association with Reliance Entertainment, ‘Chidiya’ is set to release in cinemas across India on May 23, 2025.

