Chief of Army Staff facilitates Lt Col (Hony), actor Mohanlal for his support of Indian Army

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The Chief of Army Staff felicitated the Malayalam superstar and 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee', Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Mohanlal, for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the Armed Forces on Tuesday.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), presented Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform, according to a press note.

Taking to their X handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information-Indian Army wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS felicitated the distinguished actor and 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee', Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Mohanlal, for his unwavering commitment and continued support to the nation-building initiatives and humanitarian assistance efforts of the Indian Army."

After meeting with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in the national capital, Mohanlal told reporters, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the Army Chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting, and we also had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity."

Noting that he has been a part of the forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, "We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."

Conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009, Mohanlal has remained deeply connected with the Indian Army, embodying the values of service, discipline and national pride.

His dedication was notably visible during his voluntary contribution to relief efforts during the Wayanad Natural Disaster in August 2024, according to a press note.

Beyond cinema, Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal has been a tireless advocate of social causes through the ViswaSanthi Foundation, which supports education, healthcare, skill development, environmental conservation and welfare initiatives across India, stated the press note.

A recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2019), and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2025), Mohanlal's illustrious artistic journey, spanning over four decades, comprises more than 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi and has inspired millions across India.

