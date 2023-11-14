Children's Day: Saba Pataudi shares adorable pictures to wish "loves" of her life Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : If it's Children's Day, could the children in the Pataudi household be far away from the spotlight?

Saba Pataudi, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, shared cute pictures of the little ones in the Pataudi household on Children's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Pataudi treated fans to new pictures from the Pataudi family, which she captioned, "Happy Children's Day [?]To the loves of my life... Phupi to Sara n Iggy, Bua jaan to Timtim n Jeh Baba...and Aani to my Innijaan. Last but not least...Apajaan to Soha!My first doll! I live for my moments with these darlings! Stay blessed my babies Love you always and forever!"

The first picture captured Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh enjoying candy floss.

The second one featured Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya clicking pictures with her cute camera.

The next images are of Sara and Ibrahim with Taimur and Jeh from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Saba also dropped a cute picture of her and Soha Ali Khan's childhood.

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Fondly called 'Chacha Nehru', he was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After his death, it was decided that his birth anniversary every year would be celebrated as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba keeps herself away from the limelight. A jewellery designer by profession, she lives in Bhopal.

However, Saba is active on social media and often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

