Chilling trailer of 'A Haunting in Venice' now out

Los Angeles [US], July 19 : The makers of 'A Haunting in Venice' unveiled the film's chilling trailer and poster on Wednesday.

Based on the author's 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, the film will see Kenneth Branaugh return as the famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot. It also stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

'A Haunting in Venice' is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Death comes for everyone. Watch the brand-new trailer for #AHauntingInVenice, only in theaters September 15. pic.twitter.com/FESbcTZeNy — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) July 19, 2023

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party.” The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth Branagh shared interesting details about the film.

"It’s the kind of story that tries to create that knot-in-the-stomach sensation and is really such fun to see with a big crowd in a theater. So I’m super happy that we are releasing a story like this in theaters. So, in that sense, it’s a return to embracing the idea of scary stories, be it thrillers, horror or some kind of genre blend," Kenneth Branagh said.

20th Century Studios India releases ‘A Haunting in Venice’ on September 15.

