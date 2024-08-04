Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Donate Rs. 1 Crore for Wayanad Landslide Relief

Tollywood stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and Global Star Ram Charan have voiced their support to the Wayanad landslide victims. Chiranjeevi expressed on social media that they are deeply pained by the tragic loss of countless lives in Kerala due to the recent natural disaster. In response, Charan and he contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to assist those affected, with heartfelt prayers for all those enduring this hardship.

Earlier on Sunday, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, actor Allu Arjun, also announced that he has donated ₹25 lakh to help the people affected by the landslides in Kerala. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.”

In the last week, actors Suriya and Vikram, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and Rashmika Mandanna have donated to Kerala. On Saturday, Mohanlal reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform, and pledged to donate ₹3 crore for the rehabilitation work of the disaster-hit region.