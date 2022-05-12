Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan plan to compensate investors for 'Acharya' losses
Hyderabad, May 12 The recent 'Acharya', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, turned out to be a box office disaster.
Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money.
Following the film's lukewarm reception around the world, a distributor recently wrote Chiranjeevi an open letter requesting compensation for the losses.
Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' failed to impress, despite the fact that Telugu's most-hyped father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan appeared together on screen.
Furthermore, with Koratala Siva on board, the investors did not expect the film to be such a disaster.
The news that Ram Charan is planning to compensate a portion of the film's losses has sparked hope among buyers and distributors, who have suffered huge losses.
Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', and a couple of other movies.
