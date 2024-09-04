Chiranjeevi announces Rs 50 lakh each for flood-hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 4 Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday announced Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief.

The actor announced the donation of Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted that he was pained over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Chiranjeevi said under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both the governments were working hard to improve the situation.

"We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states,” he said and prayed for an end to the misery.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who is brother of Chiranjeevi, has also announced the donation of Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Pawan Kalyan clarified that he did not visit the flood-affected areas so far as this would have disrupted the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

Popular actor Mahesh Babu also announced Rs 50 lakh donation each for the Telugu states.

"In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let's collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions. I urge everyone to contribute to this cause. May we rise above this crisis and emerge stronger," he posted on 'X'.

Earlier, actors N. Balakrishna and Jr NTR also announced donations for flood-hit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Balakrishna announced Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Balakrishna is also a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which heads the coalition government.

Balakrishna's nephew and young actor Jr NTR announced Rs 50 lakh each for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Actor Vishwak Sen also pledged Rs 5 lakh donation each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the State.

