Chiranjeevi as chief guest at Telugu 'Indian Idol' finale

Hyderabad, June 13 The Telugu 'Indian Idol' Finale was jam-packed with music and more festive than ever. In the presence of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, the event saw some outstanding performances by both the judges and the candidates.

With his encouraging remarks and dynamic dance movements, the 'Indra' actor boosted the finalists' energy level as they approached the finish line.

The icing on the cake is that Chiranjeevi went ahead and signed Pranati's (one of the top contestants) autograph while she sang 'Sandepodula Kada' (Chiranjeevi's famous old song) with her mother and made him dance to their tunes.

Chiranjeevi was impressed by Jayanth's performance and presented him with a cooling glass, and the two enacted on the music from the Supreme hero's 150th film 'Khadi'. Sreenivas' singing and dancing, on the other hand, enchanted Chiranjeevi.

'Virata Parvam' actors Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati were on the show to promote their movie as well.

With the candidates toiling for 15 weeks over pure music and enthralling judges Nithya Menen, Thaman, and singer Karthik with numerous inventive themes, Telugu 'Indian Idol' has captured the hearts of millions of Telugu viewers. The finale of 'Indian Idol' will air on June 17 at 9 p.m. on Aha.

