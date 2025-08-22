Chiranjeevi Birthday: Mega158 announcement, Mega157 title, 'Vishwambhara' glimpse out as Megastar turns 70

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 : Megastar Chiranjeevi has turned 70 years old today. On this occasion, the filmmakers have announced their new projects, which star the megastar in the lead role. Latest in the queue is Bobby Kolli's Mega 158.

Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with director Bobby Kolli again for the upcoming movie tentatively titled Mega158. Earlier, the duo worked together for the superhit film 'Waltair Veerayya'.

It is produced by Lohithin K and Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

The makers announced the project with a concept poster. The poster shows an axe cutting a wall, with the line, "The blade that set the bloody benchmark."

The poster hints at an intense action drama.

While sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Glad to team up once again with my dear @director.bobby and to join hands with @kvn.productions on this special journey."

As for their previous collaboration, 'Waltair Veerayya' was released in 2023 and impressed the viewers after it's release.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

The 70th birthday of Megastar was a festival for Chiranjeevi fans.

The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Mega 157,' have finally unveiled the official title of the film along with a powerful teaser video.

It is titled 'Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu'.

Coinciding with the actor's 70th birthday, the title of his film was announced, along with an update on its release date.

"Thank you, Team #Mega157 for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday. Let's celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas!" Chiranjeevi wrote on Instagram.

He also gave a special shoutout to Venkatesh Daggubati in the caption.

In the announcement video, Chiranjeevi could be seen exuding his swagger style in a black suit, paired with a white shirt and red tie.

In icing on the cake, the final shot shows Chiranjeevi walking beside a horse amid a fog-filled setting. While sharing the poster, the megastar wrote, "Thank you, Team #Mega157 for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday."

The film was announced in August 2023 on the actor's 68th birthday with a poster of the same.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu' also features Nayanthara in the female lead.

Her casting was announced in May this year, with director Ravipudi's post that read, "Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu once again."

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara have previously worked in films like 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather.'

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments also backing the project, the film will hit theatres on Sankranti 2026.

In a double treat for fans, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer 'Vishwambhara' unveiled a special Birthday Glimpse, which is considered to be one of the highly anticipated socio-fantasy films in Indian cinema.

Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the glimpse introduces audiences to the mystical world of Vishwambhara, opening with a conversation between a child and an elderly man about a past destruction caused by selfishness.

From this chaos emerges the long-awaited saviour, brought to life by Chiranjeevi in a commanding, larger-than-life avatar. The makers have shared a glimpse on their YouTube handle.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor, with Mouni Roy appearing in a special number.

MM Keeravani is composing the music, supported by Bheems Ceciroleo, with Chota K Naidu as cinematographer and AS Prakash as production designer.

In a major development, Abhishek Agarwal Arts has come on board to present the film in Hindi, ensuring the film's reach across the country.

Jointly produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod of UV Creations, now joined by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

'Vishwambhara' is scheduled for a grand release in summer 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

