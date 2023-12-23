Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar' box office collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : South superstar Chiranjeevi on Saturday congratulated actor Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel for the action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' #RebelStar #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire. Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' @PrithviOfficial, 'Adya' @shrutihaasan and 'Kartha' @IamJagguBhai And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv Producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga & @hombalefilms on this stupendous success!"

Taking to Instagram, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster on his stories and announced the film's first-day collection.

'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' minted Rs 178.7 crore (Gross Worldwide) on its first day.

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

