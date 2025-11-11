Chiranjeevi Falls for Dharmendra's Death Hoax Amid Demise Reports; Family Confirms Actor Still Alive

Dharmendra, the original "He-Man" of Bollywood, is currently in the hospital recovering from age-related issues. However, earlier there were reports that the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 89, leading to several actors sharing their tribute on social media. Superstar Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor in a now-deleted post.He tweeted, “Sri Dharmendra ji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. His humility, warmth, and affectionate nature always touched my heart deeply whenever we met. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him.”

He added, “My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions."Meanwhile, Esha Deol and Hema Malini have issued a statement calling out the media outlets over the false reports about Dharmendra’s death.Hema Malini tweeted, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Earlier, Sunny Deol’s team released a statement requesting people not to circulate unverified information about Dharmendra’s health. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further updates will be shared when available. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading false rumours, respect the family’s privacy, and continue praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement said.Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, along with Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel, were among the many celebrities who visited veteran actor Dharmendra at the hospital.Often hailed as Bollywood’s He-Man, Dharmendra has been one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and beloved stars, known for his powerful performances and charm across genres. Over his six-decade-long career, he delivered unforgettable roles in classics such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and will next appear in Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The film is slated for release on December 25. Fans and colleagues across the industry continue to send prayers and messages for the veteran actor’s recovery.