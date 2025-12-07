Chiranjeevi inaugurates Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 : Legendary actor Chiranjeevi inaugurated the new Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, marking Hilton's entry into the Hyderabad region. The launch, held in partnership with CKR Resorts Pvt. Ltd., introduces a major new hospitality landmark to India's biotech hub.

Located in Genome Valley, the 20-acre property is designed as an urban retreat surrounded by greenery and a natural creek. The resort features 115 rooms, including pool villas and suites, all inspired by Telangana's cultural heritage and Kakatiya-era architecture, as per the press release.

The property brings together modern comforts with regional artistry, aiming to serve both business travellers working in the city's growing biotech corridor and families looking for a getaway.

The new Hilton resort is expected to boost the city's premium hospitality offerings while giving visitors a refreshing new stay option in one of India's fastest-growing regions.

