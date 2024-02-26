Chiranjeevi lauds Varun Tej at 'Operation Valentine' pre-release event for exploring diverse genres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : To build more anticipation, the makers of 'Operation Valentine,' featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar on Sunday, hosted a pre-release event. Megastar Chiranjeevi was present at the event.

The pre-release event was held in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi attended the event as the chief guest, expressing admiration for the team's efforts in crafting this aerial action film.

At the event, Chiranjeevi lauded Varun Tej and director Shakti Pratap Singh for their effort in bringing 'Operation Valentine' to life.

He said, "Varun Tej requested me to attend this event, which highlights the sacrifices made by our real-life heroes. I said yes without even thinking for a minute. They told me that the film is about the Pulwama terror attack. Operation Valentine is about the retaliation done by our Indian Air Force as a tribute to those soldiers."

Chiranjeevi added, "Shakti Pratap Singh did immense research for Operation Valentine, and he met so many Indian Air Force officers to get authorized information. Movies like Operation Valentine should do well, and they evoke patriotism in our hearts. Youth should watch films like these. This movie was shot in 75 days and within a reasonable budget. I feel Shakti Pratap Singh will inspire Tollywood directors."

"I am happy Varun Tej isn't following me. He is trying different genres, and he has created his own opportunities. He showed lovely variations in his films. There have been many military-based films, but Operation Valentine is the first Telugu film in the aerial action genre. Last year, I watched Top Gun Maverick and got blown away by its visuals. I am extremely happy that these guys made such a film in Telugu," Chiranjeevi continued.

Varun Tej also shared pictures from the event on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "About last night! Thank you @chiranjeevikonidela garu for gracing the event of #OperationValentine and extending your support and encouraging the whole team! Thank you is a very small word! Love you!"

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut.

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Recently, superstar Salman Khan unveiled the official Hindi trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a post on his stories that he captioned, "JO HOGA DEKHA JAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike. My best wishes to @varunkonidela07, and team #OperationValentine for March 1st."

The Telugu trailer was launched digitally by actor Ram Charan.

The electrifying trailer presents Varun Tej as a fearless IAF pilot, all set to take on the enemy, while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled air force radar officer. The trailer offers a perfect blend of thrills, emotions, and excitement. With its gripping narrative, the "Final Strike" unfolds into a thrilling rollercoaster flight of suspense, high-octane action-packed sequences, and unexpected twists.

The film will be released on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi.

