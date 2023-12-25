Chiranjeevi meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 : South superstar Chiranjeevi on Monday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

The actor exchanged warm greetings with the CM.

Several pictures from the meeting are currently surfacing on social media.

In the pictures, the actor could be seen donning a white shirt paired with blue jeans. However CM Reddy wore a white shirt which he paired with black pants. He completed his look with brown shawl.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy entertainer titled 'Mega 156'. The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with 'Bimbisara'.

'Mega 156' is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

