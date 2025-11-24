Chiranjeevi mourns demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, calls him "remarkable human being"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed deep sorrow and paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on Monday.

Calling him a "remarkable human being", he wrote on X, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him. My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti".

Actor Daggubati Venkatesh also remembered the late star and said he was more than an "icon" who touched "generations" through his remarkable roles. "Dharmendra ji was more than an icon. He carried a warmth that touched generations and a grace that defined an entire era of Indian cinema. His films, his spirit and his performances will continue to live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace," he posted.

Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun, mourned the death of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at his residence at the age of 89 on Monday. The final rites of the actor were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by numerous Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

