Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna pay last respects to media baron Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : Actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi paid tribute to Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao.

He said, "I am sure that his successors will take his dream forward and fulfill it. Everyone might have seen a great man in him, but I have seen a small child in him. In 2009, I used to meet him often and take his advices for Praja Rajyam Party. At one such incident, I gifted him a Cartier pen as he has a hobby of collecting pens. At that time, I saw that he was very excited to see the pen just like a small child who gets a new toy. When I asked him if we liked it, he told me that he likes to collect pens and showed me his entire collection."

"He used to write his ideas into a diary with different colours of inks. He always thought what to do for the society next. That day, I saw the small child in him. Today, he is no more. This is a great loss not just for his family, but the Telugu people have lost a great man and great power. Wherever he is, he will be with us. I pray that may his soul rest in peace. I convey my condolences," added Chiranjeevi.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also paid his last tribute to Rao.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao.

His mortal remains have been kept at The Ramoji Film City, where several renowned figures arrived to pay their last respects to Ramoji Rao.

After learning about the passing of Ramoji Rao on Saturday morning, NTR Jr took to X and penned a post in Telugu loosely translated as "Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the memories when I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film 'Ninnu Choodalani'. May his soul rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of Rao.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," the post mentioned.

Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

