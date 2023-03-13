Chiranjeevi on cloud nine as 'Naatu Naatu' wins the Oscar

Hyderabad, March 13 Tollywood Megastar and actor Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi was among the first to react to the historic moment when the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' clinched the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Taking to his social media almost immediately after the magic moment of the announcement in Los Angeles, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "#Oscarsa-a-a- would have still been a dream for India but for One Man's vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli !"

A BillionA Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude !A Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor