Chiranjeevi receives Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award from Javed Akhtar at IIFA Utsavam 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

The award was presented to him by ace lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar.

The official IIFA Instagram account shared a video of the event.

In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen accepting the award from Javed Akhtar, with actress Shabana Azmi also standing beside them on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Utsavam (@iifautsavam)

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor