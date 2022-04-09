Chiranjeevi reveals Puri Jagannadh will play 'special role' in 'Godfather'

'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh is the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming political drama 'Godfather' which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture featuring himself welcoming Jagannadh onboard with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Sharing the picture, he also wrote in Telugu, "A boy from Narsipatnam came to Hyderabad to shine as an actor on the silver screen. He played the role of an ara. introducing my @purijagan in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather."

The movie will also star Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role.

For the unversed, 'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

( With inputs from ANI )

