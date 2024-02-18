Chiranjeevi shares heartwarming post for his 'lifeline' Surekha on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 : Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday penned a sweet note for his "lifeline" wife Surekha on her birthday and called her "greatest pillar of strength".

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi treated fans with a cute photo along with a note.

నా జీవన రేఖ నా సౌభాగ్య రేఖ నా భాగస్వామి సురేఖ ! Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha ! Many Many Happy Returns!💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/JcABQQ1Aey — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2024

In the photo, Chiranjeevi can be seen looking at his wife and holding her close.

And the couple flaunting their big smiles.

The note read, "Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha ! Many Many Happy Returns!"

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Actor Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Surekha Garuuu!!! And as always, thankful for the yummy food that she makes !! "

One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday Surekha garu."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project titled, 'Vishwambhara'.

The film will be out on Sankranti 2025. It is a film by Vassishta of 'Bimbisara' fame. The makers announced the film with a concept video.

The video promises a grand fantasy film that has themes taken from Hindu mythology.

The glimpse begins with transporting people into a heavenly world, where someone locks a magical box, which accidentally falls.

It passes through a black hole and crashes into an asteroid. After many such disruptions and obstacles, the magical object finally reaches the earth which is symbolically shown with a large Hanuman statue. A crater appears as it crashes into the earth, yet nothing happens to the magic box. Finally, the title of the movie is revealed as Vishwambhara.

As per a statement, MM Keeravani has come on board to score the film's music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

The shoot of the movie is in the initial stages.

