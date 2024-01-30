Chiranjeevi shares pictures from his mother Anjana Devi's birthday celebration, calls her "visible goddess"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : South superstar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated his mother Anjana Devi's birthday with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

The actor shared images from the birthday celebrations on social media. He also wrote a heartfelt wish, referring to her as "the visible Goddess." The entire family can be seen enjoying the special moment.

The caption with the picture reads, "Happy birthday with love to the visible goddess..."

కనిపించే దేవత, కని పెంచిన అమ్మకి ప్రేమతో జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు.💐💐 pic.twitter.com/MFOttIdoPj— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 29, 2024

Chiranjeevi was conferred Padma Vibhushan on the eve of this year's Republic Day.

He had expressed his gratitude for the love and affection of his fans and people.

"After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

'RRR' actor Ram Charan had extended heartfelt wishes to his father Chiranjeevi on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Chiranjeevi has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.'. Most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor