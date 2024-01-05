Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidala meet Telangana Dy CM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 5 : Superstar Chiranjeevi, with his wife Surekha Konidala, met Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen in a green shirt paired with black jeans. His wife wore a light purple saree.

Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka wore a white kurta, which he paired with a white dhoti.

Chiranjeevi can also be seen exchanging a warm greeting with the Dy CM and giving him a bouquet and a shawl.

The Dy CM also gifted shawls to Chiranjeevi and Surekha.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy entertainer titled 'Mega 156'. The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with 'Bimbisara'.

'Mega 156' is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor