Chiranjeevi turns 70: Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others extend heartfelt wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 70 on Friday and on the occasion, the 'Vishwambhara' star received heartfelt wishes from his family members, colleagues, and fans from across the country.

Taking to his X handle, actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu."

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1958737733096284193

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also penned a heartwarming note for Chiranjeevi and added, "Happy Birthday, dear @KChiruTweets! Wishing you abundant health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead."

https://x.com/VenkyMama/status/1958735399997907316

Ravi Teja expressed his love for the megastar and wrote, "Happy birthday annaya @kchirutweets. Love you always."

https://x.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1958762005738762295

Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram story and shared an old picture with the actor. "Happy Birthday Chiru sir. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more glorious years ahead," he wrote.

Actress Nayanthara, who will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu,' reshared the film's title announcement on her Instagram story, writing, "Happy Birthday sir."

Chiranjeevi also received a heartfelt wish from his brother, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. In his response, the actor wrote, "The birthday wishes sent with love have reached me. Every word... every letter has touched my heart. The pride you feel seeing me as your elder brother... I, as your elder brother, equally cherish your victories and your struggles. I am constantly proud watching your dedication and determination. The burning desire to do something for those who believe in you continually gives you new strength."

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1958727350360973586

On the other hand, Ram Charan dropped a heartwarming video from his father's birthday celebrations. He wrote, "Today is not just your birthday NANA, it's a celebration of the incredible man you are. My hero, my guide, my inspiration. Every success I've had, every value I carry, comes from you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNpZSelP7Rm/

Wishes also poured in from celebrities, including Prabhudeva, Adivi Sesh, Suniel Shetty, Varun Tej Konidela, and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others, as fans celebrated the legendary actor's milestone birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor