Chiranjeevi visits Allu Arjun's residence post arrest of 'Pushpa' star

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 : Hours after the arrest of Allu Arjun in connection with a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were seen visiting their nephew's residence on Friday evening.

Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu also visited Allu Arjun's family following the actor's arrest.

On Friday morning, Chikkadpally police arrested Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede, taking him from his residence to the Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning.

In addition, three individuals connected to the incident have been apprehended. The police filed a case at the Chikkadpally Police Station, citing dangerous crowd management practices that contributed to the tragedy.

On 4 December, Allu Arjun and the 'Pushpa 2' team visited the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for a screening. Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, leading to a stampede-like situation. A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was hospitalised.

In the aftermath, Allu Arjun expressed his devastation. At the film's success meet on 7 December, he said, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it. I couldn't cope psychologically; it took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news." He promised support to the bereaved family, adding, "We will always be there and try to support the family."

Director Sukumar, who worked with Allu Arjun on 'Pushpa 2', also voiced his sorrow. "I have worked for over six years on this film, but I've not been happy for the last three days because a director is always sensitive. Whether three or six years, I cannot create a life. My heart is broken by what happened. I am very sorry...I apologise to the family and assure you we will always support you," he said, visibly shaken.

Prior to the success meet, Allu Arjun took to social media to offer his condolences and pledged financial assistance to the deceased woman's family. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing," he wrote, also announcing a contribution of Rs 25 lakh and committing to cover the injured son's medical expenses.

