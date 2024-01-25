Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala Bali get Padma Vibhushan, Mithun, Usha Uthup to be honoured with Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], January 25 : South superstar Chiranjeevi, actor and dancer Vyajayantimala Bali, and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will be among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year.

Chiranjeevi, Vyajayantimala and Padma Subrahmanyam will be conferred with Padma Vibhushanthe second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup will be conferred with Padma Bhushan third-highest civilian award.

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

Vyajayantimala is regarded as Indian cinema's one of the finest actor and dancer. She earned a lot of praise for her portrayal of Chandramukhi in the 1955 film 'Devdas'. She was also a part of BR Chopra's 'Naya Daur' in which she starred opposite late actor Dilip Kumar.

Mithun made his acting debut in Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

He was also a part of the superhit film 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Lastly, Usha Uthup is known for her super hit songs like 'Hari Om Hari', 'Shaan Se..', 'Darling', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha', and 'Uri Uri Baba', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor