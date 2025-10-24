Chiranjeevi welcomes "brother" Venkatesh Daggubati to 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' with unseen BTS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 : In an epic collaboration, South stars Chiranjeev and Venkatesh Daggubati are gearing up to set the big screen on fire with their first film together.

As announced by director Anil Ravipudi, Venkatesh has officially joined the cast of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'.

With unseen glimpses from the film's set along with old clips of the actors, Ravipudi wrote, "There are moments in every filmmaker's life that feel truly magical... and this is one of those moments for me. Bringing two most celebrated stars of Telugu Cinema, Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu and Victory @venkateshdaggubati Garu, together on screen is an honour I will cherish forever."

Stating that 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' celebrates the spirit of bringing families together, Chiranjeevi added, "Can't wait to share this joy with you all this Sankranthi 2026 with the biggest family entertainer."

In the clip, Chiranjeevi can be seen giving a warm welcome to his "brother Venky," to which Venkatesh responded, "Chiru sir. My boss."

Chiranjeevi also posted the video with the caption, "Welcoming my dear friend, Victory @venkateshdaggubati to our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Family. Let's celebrate the joy this Sankranthi 2026 in theatres."

In response to the announcement, elated fans were quick to share their excitement as many wondered what it would be like to witness Megastar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati together on the big screen.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' also features Nayanthara in the female lead.

Her casting was announced in May this year, with director Ravipudi's post that read, "Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu once again."

Earlier this week, a new poster for the film was unveiled.

