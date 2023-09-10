Chiranjeevi’s fantasy entertainer ‘Mega 157’ pre-production begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Director Vassishta on Sunday started pre-production of fantasy entertainer ‘Mega 157’ movie starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Vassishta took to X (formerly Twitter) shared the news with fans and wrote, “A MEGA Start to the MEGA Film #MEGA157 is coming to life as we kick-off the pre-production works! We are ready to take you all on a cinematic adventure soon!”

A MEGA Start to the MEGA Film 🌟#MEGA157 is coming to life as we kick-off the pre-production works! We are ready to take you all on a cinematic adventure soon!@KChiruTweets @UV_Creations @NaiduChota pic.twitter.com/6qXLlsbqds — Vassishta (@DirVassishta) September 10, 2023

Vassishta shared a picture of him along with megastar Chiranjeevi, his producer and DOP.

On megastar’s birthday, the makers of '‘Mega 157' wished the actor by formally announcing the fantasy entertainer.

Taking to X, Vassishta thanked the megastar for giving him a chance and shared the poster of the film to mark the day.

He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday! Here’s the concept poster of #MEGA157 - MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE More details soon!”

The announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) — Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky — encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. It’s perceptible through this amazing poster that we are going to witness something we couldn’t even imagine.

The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with ‘Bimbisara’.

'Mega 157’ is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

