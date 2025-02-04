Chitrangda on 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Explores murky underbelly of Calcutta’s political landscape

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is all set to make her web-series debut with 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' by Neeraj Pandey, said that the show explores the murky underbelly of “Calcutta’s political landscape”.

The series was recently announced during Netflix’s Slate Reveal. Chitrangda talked about her role, the experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, and why this project feels like a homecoming.

She said: "This is the first time I’m doing a web series. It's my OTT debut, and that too on Netflix—so it's pretty huge! The fact that I get to work with Neeraj Pandey is incredible, and considering how ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ became a massive success, being part of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ feels surreal.”

The actress said that she has not done a genre like this in a long time.

“So in many ways, it feels like going back to my first film. This story explores the murky underbelly of Calcutta’s political landscape, and the narrative is packed with intrigue. My character is deeply human, flawed, and complex—I absolutely loved playing her, and I’m thrilled to finally step into the OTT space."

Beyond this, Chitrangda will also be seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a sequel to the acclaimed crime thriller, as well as the upcoming comedy 'Housefull 5' starring Akshay Kumar.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan.

Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film “Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in “Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

