Chitrangda Singh: Akshay Kumar is a true master of comedy

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar once again in “Housefull 5” after “Desi Boyz” and “Khel Khel Mein”, has heaped praise on the star and called him a “true master of comedy.”

“Akshay is incredibly talented and a true master of comedy. We've known each other for a long time, and working with him is always a pleasure,” the actress, who is heading to London for the shoot of “Housefull 5”, told IANS.

Talking about working with Akshay in the recently released “Khel Khel Mein”, she said: “Our cameo in Khel Khel Mein received a fantastic response from audiences, and I’m eagerly looking forward to having a great time working with him on Housefull 5”

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film “Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

It had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in “Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

