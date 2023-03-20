Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character
By IANS | Published: March 20, 2023 04:24 PM 2023-03-20T16:24:05+5:30 2023-03-20T16:40:25+5:30
Mumbai, March 20 Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight, worked extensively ...
Mumbai, March 20 Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.
She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.
The actress said: "I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn't sound happy and got a low base and tone."
The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.
The actress further mentioned: "We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app