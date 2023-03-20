Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character

Mumbai, March 20 Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.

She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.

The actress said: "I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn't sound happy and got a low base and tone."

The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The actress further mentioned: "We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work."

