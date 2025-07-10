Chitrangda Singh to star opposite Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan'.

Director Apoorva Lakhia shared the update via a press note.

He said, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength."

Salman Khan Films also welcomed Chitrangda on board.

Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertook a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily, and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Sharing the film's poster recently, Salman on Instagram wrote, "#GalwanValley."

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

