Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' to be now out in April

New Delhi [India], January 15 : On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Thangalaan' announced the new release date of the project.

'Thangalaan' is a period drama that is visioned by storyteller Pa Ranjith. The film will be out in April 2024. Initially, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 26, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "History awaits to be written in blood and gold #ThangalaanFromApril2024. #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti "

The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character are surely visible.

Last year, a teaser for Thangalaan was released, giving us a glimpse of all the characters in a unique and different appearance. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor