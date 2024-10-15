Chloe Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos to feature in rom-com 'Love Language'

Los Angeles [US], October 15 : Chloe Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos and Manny Jacinto have come on the board for the upcoming romantic comedy 'Love Language'.

Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus," "Euphoria"), Isabel May ("1883," "Masters of the Air" ) and Billie Lourd ("Ticket to Paradise," "Booksmart") are rounding out the cast, Variety reported.

Joey Power, whose credits include "After Everything" and "Banana Split," will helm the film in addition to writing the screenplay. "Love Language" is billed as a romantic comedy, though plot details are being kept under wraps.

Principal photography is likely to begin mid-October in Chicago.

CAA Media Finance is representing the U.S. rights to the film. Caviar, the independent production company that backed "Sound of Metal," has arranged full financing for the production, as per Variety.

"Love Language" is produced by Ari Lubet for 3 Arts Entertainment, Jost and Jeff Grosvenor for No Notes Productions, and Bert Hamelinck and Allison Hironaka for Caviar. Executive producers include Michael Sagol of Caviar and Tyson Bidner.

