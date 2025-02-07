"Choose People.....Parineeti Reacts After Missing Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra is in high spirits as she celebrates her younger brother Siddharth's wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya. However, one person notably absent from the festivities is her cousin, Parineeti Chopra. This has led fans to wonder if there’s any tension between Parineeti and Priyanka's family, especially after Parineeti shared a cryptic post during Siddharth's pre-wedding functions. In her post, she wrote, “We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be."

While Priyanka has been actively participating in the pre-wedding celebrations with her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Manara Chopra, Parineeti has been busy with her professional commitments. On February 6, 2025, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her ongoing projects, hinting that work may be keeping her occupied.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her brother's 'Mehndi night' shenanigans

Back in September 2023, Parineeti married politician Raghav Chadha in a highly publicized wedding, but Priyanka was noticeably missing from the event. She later appeared at the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai, sparking speculation that her absence was due to work commitments. Now, with Parineeti once again missing from Siddharth and Neelam's wedding functions, rumors are swirling that all may not be well between the cousins.

The pre-wedding events, which kicked off on February 4, 2025, with the Haldi ceremony, were followed by a Mehendi function on February 6. A Mata Ki Chowki ceremony at the Chopra household also took place, where Priyanka and her daughter Malti were seen twinning.