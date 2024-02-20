Choreographer Bosco Martis: Akshay, Tiger’s energy made it feel more like fun than work

Mumbai, Feb 20 Choreographer Bosco Martis has talked about working with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title track of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Bosco said that their energy made it feel more like fun than work.

The title track for the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', featuring the dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is choreographed by the renowned Bosco-Caesar.

On working with the action stars Akshay and Tiger, choreographer Bosco said that he is sure the journey was truly eventful for the entire team.

“It's commendable how they managed a massive crew of more than 100 dancers. Shooting in unique locations added to the excitement. Working with Akshay and Tiger was a joy; their energy made it feel more like fun than work,” he said.

Bosco revealed that Akshay’s humour kept the entire team entertained.

“Kudos to the whole team for pulling off this project seamlessly. I hope audiences enjoy what we've created for them.”

Filmed in the picturesque locale in Jerash, Abu Dhabi, and the Roman theater, the song promises to be a visual spectacle.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will be released on Eid.

