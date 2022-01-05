Choreographers Anbariv to turn directors with Raghava Lawrence's 'Durga'

Chennai, Jan 5 National Award-winning stunt choreographers 'Anbariv' will make their debut as directors with actor Raghava Lawrence's next film that has been titled 'Durga'.

Actor Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to make this announcement on Wednesday.

He wrote: "I'm so happy and proud to introduce our renowned stunt masters 'Anbariv' as directors of 'Durga' movie under Ragavendra Production! It's going to be a power-packed film! Need all your blessings!"

The film will be a horror comedy like most other successful films of Raghava Lawrence, who is known for having made the immensely successful 'Kanchana' franchise.

Produced by Raghava Lawrence's own production house, Sri Raghavendra Productions, the film will have a big team of technic working on it.

Anbariv, short for Anbu and Arivu, two twins who began their careers as stuntmen, won the National Award for choreographing brilliant stunt sequences in the Kannada film, 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor