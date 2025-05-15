Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over alleged nightclub bottle attack: Report

Manchester [UK], May 15 : Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, early Thursday morning for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle in 2023, reported The New York Post.

The incident reportedly occurred in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub. According to the publication, Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023, alleging that Brown hit him over the head with a Don Julio 1942 bottle. The producer also claimed that the two-time Grammy winner allegedly proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" him and kick him in the back of the neck, knocking him "unconscious for 30 seconds." Diaw alleged that the attack caused serious and lasting injuries.

The Grammy-winning artist has had past legal troubles. According to The New York Post, in 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him for alleged threats and harassment.

Meanwhile, neither Chris Brown nor his representatives has commented on the arrest.

